Veterans Honor Hall at Oshkosh West High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh West High School recognized service members on our community Saturday.

The high school has a Veterans Honor Hall where residents can visit to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

The hall has over 3,000 heroes names on the school’s walls. The names are veterans who graduated or attended Oshkosh High or Oshkosh West High School.

New technology is helping visitors look up these heroes.

“I upkeep a website, as well as a kiosk that we’ve put up last year during Veterans Day,” says Andrew Schaller, a social studies teacher at Oshkosh West High School. “And what that allows us to do, and other people to do, is search for the veterans online and on the website. You can google search a veteran and look at their photos, military documents and newspaper articles that we have on them.”

To find out how to nominate a veteran who graduated or attended Oshkosh High or Oshkosh West High School to be put in the hall, click here.