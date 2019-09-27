Veterans Tailgate Zone out in full force cheering on Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Veterans were out in full force this evening to root on the Green Bay Packers.

It was a part of the Veterans Tailgate Zone, a place for veterans to gather, socialize, and share stories before the game.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, an organization that helps veterans get back on their feet, says the event is all about camaraderie.

“We are family. We will never not be family. We’ve served this country and we continue to serve our country right now. I’m hanging out and being here with one another. This is why we did the Veterans Tailgate Village here, Veterans Tailgate Zone here at Lambeau Field,” says Ken Corry, Commander of VFW 2037.