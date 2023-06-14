APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – Each year, Local 5 News celebrates the founding of its parent company Nexstar by dedicating that day to community service.

WFRV employees, both on air and those who work behind the scenes fan out across the community to help non-profits in need of volunteers.

This Friday, June 17th, many of our volunteers will be at Appleton’s Vets & Friends.

This group is dedicated to serving breakfast or lunch to those who’ve served our country in the military. It also provides friendship and a ready listener for veterans who need to talk.

“We live on volunteers,” Dennis Vosters, the President of the group told Local 5 News. “We can’t function without you and it’s really neat because we’re getting a little more recognition with you guys.”

Vets & Friends of Wisconsin is a 501(c)3 local military veterans’ organization.

It’s located at St. James United Methodist Church, 100 W. Capitol Drive in Appleton WI 54911.

They serve Wednesday lunches from 11 am-1 pm and Friday breakfasts from 8 am-10 am.

For more information and how you can help click here