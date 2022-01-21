GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Vets: Touch & go with snowy owl found injured in GB

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – A community is rallying around a snowy owl found badly injured on Green Bay’s east side.

The female snowy owl has a broken right wing.

Credit: Green Bay Police Department

Animal Control was able to safely transport her to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Vets are trying to come up with a way to get her back into good health.

They say it will take months. They hope to return her back into the wild.

“Based on her injuries we believe she must have been struck by a car,” Alyssa Baumann of Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary tells Local 5 News. “They are a low flying bird. They stay close to the ground. So, it could be very possible that that happened.”

Baumann says there have been more snowy owl sightings recently as they come closer to urban areas looking for food.

The sanctuary can’t promise that this snowy owl will survive, but they plan on giving her a fighting chance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA