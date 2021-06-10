VFW Aquatic Facility prepares for grand opening this weekend

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The VFW Aquatic Facility will officially open its doors this Saturday.

The city is celebrating the opening with 2 days worth of festivities. Friday, June 11, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held with local, regional, and statewide officials all in attendance.

This ceremony begins at 5:50 p.m. and will feature dedication comments from Mayor James Boyd. Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be training sessions for lifeguard staff.

City employees have been working hard for the last few weeks to ensure they are prepared for the opening. There are capacity limits, the facility only allows up to 350 visitors at a time.

Membership is required to enter the VFW Aquatic Center. People can register the day of, but officials warn there will be a long line this Saturday.

However, visits can register at the Community Center and skip the long wait. You can visit the De Pere website, for more information.

The aquatic facility is located at 730 Grant St, will be open to the public for the first time on Saturday, June 12 during an open swim session beginning at 1 p.m.