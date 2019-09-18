VFW Beer Mile

Most people don’t think running goes along with a nice cold brewski. But for one upcoming event thats exactly what people will be drinking during the run.

The VFW Post 2037 in Green Gay is holding it’s annual Beer Run this Saturday.

It’s a one mile walk-run and along the way you get to stop and enjoy four beers or rootbeers.

And it all helps the VFW help veterans in need, “We have always been there for our veterans whenever they come back from wartime and everything else like that so we support everything from giving them gas cards to get to work fuel, everything else from food trying to help out family members stuff like that,” said Galen Sherbon, Vice President, VFW Post 2037.

The VFW Beer Mile is this Saturday, September 21st at Stillmank Brewing Company at 215 N. Henery St. Green Bay.

Registration begins at noon– the run takes off at 1.

$20 per person, PAY NOW via PayPal or $25 at the door.

Click here for more information.

