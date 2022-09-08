MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – VFW Nicolet Post 2126 is hosting its 4th annual food drive on Thursday and Friday to help out local food pantries alongside the Boys and Girls Club.

According to officials, the VFW was able to donate items to eight different pantries in addition to the Boys and Girls Club.

“What we do here is we collect the food from the people and divide it up into different layers and give it to different food panties,” explained David Mix, Commander of Post 2126 Menasha. “Any kind of snack items we get, we give to the Boys & Girls Club.”

Typically the Boys & Girls Club will run out of snacks after the children get out of school and Mix alongside the VFW saw an opportunity to help out.

“We’re trying to help the people out in the local area that can’t afford food or run out of food,” added Mix. “We’re trying to make it so they have enough food on their table.”

Those interested in donating items or snacks can do so at the VFW Clubhouse, located at 546 Third Street in the City of Menasha.

David Mix, Commander of VFW Post 2126

“All we’re asking for is nonperishable food items,” said Mix. “Or you can bring things like napkins, toilet paper, and stuff like that.”

Officials are asking those interested in donating to not bring anything that is opened, damaged, or expired.

Mix says this food drive is a good way to show the public that VFW cares about the community and is always willing to help out.

“We’re trying to show the people that veterans do more than what people think,” stated Mix. “A lot of them think it’s people going to the club and just sit there and do nothing but we’re a group that does a lot for the city and the city does a lot for us.”

The Commander of Post 2126 is hoping to get the VFW well-known throughout the Fox Valley through their hard work and dedication to serving the community.

For more information about the VFW, you can click here.