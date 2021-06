DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The VFW Aquatic Facility opened on Saturday as many patrons enjoyed the time in the water.

The new aquatic facility features a zero-depth entry pool, two body slides, and diving boards.

There are capacity limits, the facility only allows up to 350 visitors at a time. Membership is required to enter the VFW Aquatic Center.

For more information on the facility visit the city’s website.