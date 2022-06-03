GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 7 years of hard work as WFRV and WJMN’s Vice President/General Manager, Mike Smith is calling it a career and is retiring.

Smith has been in the news business for roughly 35 years, working as a National Sales Manager, General Sales Manager, and eventually Vice President/General Manager.

“You stick around long enough and they have to do something with you so I went from a local account exec. to a national sales manager to general sales manager and then I’ve been general manager here for 7 years. It’s been a great time,” explained Smith.

Smith is not known to take credit for the accomplishments at WFRV and WJMN, rather fading into the background and letting others harvest the fulfillment.

However, the accomplishments never went unnoticed, as CEO Perry Sook of Local 5 News’ parent company, Nexstar, held high praise for Smith.

“Obviously Green Bay is an important station to the company for all the contributions of not only the Packers but regional news and the support they provide to our other stations in the region and Mike has obviously been the architect of all that,” said Sook.

WFRV’s finest would often joke that when he started, there was only one fax machine in the office. Now, Smith has overseen the explosion of digital, web-generated platforms to reach the audience on its own terms.

You could typically find Smith enjoying his daily tradition, walking around the building, surveying those working, and checking up on each and every employee’s well-being.

“I truly believe life’s too short to just have to come to work every day. If you don’t like what you do, because you can’t always love it because you have to have a paycheck but if you don’t like what you do then do something else. Because there are too many options, especially now,” explained Smith.

Mike Smith and Mayor Eric Genrich

Mike Smith Retirement Party

Mike Smith Retirement Cake

He’s held in high praise from all of us here at WFRV and WJMN and it has been an honor to work under such a meaningful, engaging, and community-driven Vice President/General Manager.

Smith, at his retirement party Friday evening, was surprised by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, who awarded Smith with a key to the city for his hard work and dedication.

Enjoy retirement Mr. Smith, you’ve earned every second of it.

WFRV and WJMN recently announced Judson Beck will take over as the new Vice President/General Manager.