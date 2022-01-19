Vice President Harris plans to visit Wisconsin next week

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Harris’ remarks were live-streamed to the invitation-only Martin Luther King, Jr. Beloved Community Service happening at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on what would have been the civil rights leader’s 93rd birthday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee on Monday, which would be her second trip to Wisconsin since taking office a year ago.

The White House said Wednesday that Harris will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and second gentleman Doug Emhoff for the visit.

Additional details were to be released later, the White House said. Harris toured clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus in May and touted President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

That bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, has stalled in Congress.