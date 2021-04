FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the office of the Vice President, Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Milwaukee Tuesday, May 4.

There is no word on the reason for her visit at this time.