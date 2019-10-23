UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence cancels Marinette visit last minute, Pleasant Prairie still on

WEDNESDAY 10/23/19 9:02 a.m.

(WFRV) – Local 5 has learned Vice President Mike Pence will be joining the President at 10 a.m. central as President Trump plans to make remarks from the Diplomatic Reception Room in Washington, D.C.

The change prevents Vice President Pence from speaking in Marinette as planned.

According to the Vice President’s press schedule, he still plans to visit Pleasant Prairie Wednesday afternoon to speak about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Updated Pence schedule: Office of the Vice President

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 23, 2019 UPDATED DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2019

UPDATE: The Vice President will join the President for his remarks at 11:00AM EDT and will depart JBA at 1:00PM EDT.



EDT



11:00 AM THE VICE PRESIDENT joins THE PRESIDENT his remarks



Diplomatic Reception Room



POTUS In-House Pool



1:00 PM THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C. en route to Waukegan, IL on Air Force Two



Joint Base Andrews



Closed Press



CDT



1:50 PM THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives in Waukegan, IL on Air Force Two



Waukegan National Airport



Pre-Credentialed Press



3:00 PM THE VICE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement



Uline Headquarters



Pre-Credentialed Press



4:50 PM THE VICE PRESIDENT departs Waukegan, IL en route to Washington, D.C. on Air Force Two



Waukegan National Airport



Closed Press



EDT



7:20 PM THE VICE PRESIDENT arrives in Washington, D.C. on Air Force Two



Joint Base Andrews



Closed Press

WEDNESDAY 10/23/19 8:19 a.m.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has informed Local 5 that Vice President Pence has canceled his visit to Marinette scheduled for this morning.

Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to visit Marinette, tour Marine Shipyard

WEDNESDAY 10/23/19 6:47 a.m.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Vice President will be making a stop at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard where he’s expected to tour the shipyard and meet with employees.

Pence will likely tour one of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-Class Littoral combat ships which are built in Marinette for the Navy. He will then speak with several hundred shipbuilders about the importance of skilled labor and the manufacturing industry.

Vice President Pence was originally scheduled to visit Wisconsin Thursday of last week, however, the Vice President had to cancel after a recent trip to Turkey where he was sent to broker a Turkey ceasefire.

The stage is set for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Marinette. We’re @FincantieriUS where Pence is scheduled to tour the shipyard and speak to shipbuilders. We’ll be live until 7 w/ the details! 🇺🇸 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/SDZHH5k9Pj — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 23, 2019

Following the Vice President’s Marinette visit, he will travel to Pleasant Prairie to visit Uline headquarters. According to the White House, it’s at Uline where Pence will deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence is scheduled to arrive at the Marinette Marine Shipyard at 10:30 this morning. You can follow the story as it unfolds on the Local 5 Facebook page.