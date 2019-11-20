Vice President Mike Pence to visit Marinette, speak with workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Northeast Wisconsin this morning.

The Vice President will be making a stop at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Shipyard where he’s expected to tour the shipyard and meet with employees. According to the marine shipyard, Pence will address shipyard officials and employees about the USMCA and workforce development.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is the latest company to sign onto the Pledge to America’s Workers. By signing the Pledge, the company is committing to creating new or enhanced career opportunities over the next five years for American students and workers from high-school age to near-retirement, through work-based learning, continuing education, on-the-job training, and/or reskilling.

Today’s visit marks the second attempt by the Vice President to visit Marinette this year. Pence’s trip to Marinette Marine was originally scheduled for Oct. 23, however, the Vice President canceled to attend President Trump’s speech on Turkey/Syria negotiations. Pence did visit Wisconsin later that day for a stop at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie.

Following the Vice President’s visit, he will then travel to his home state of Indiana this afternoon where he will visit the Strada Education Network National Symposium in Indianapolis.

Pence is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 11:30 this morning. You can follow this story as it happens on-air and online right here.