New Vice President of ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London & Waupaca announced

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has named a new Vice President of ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London and Waupaca.

According to ThedaCare, Kellie Diedrick was announced as the Vice President of ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London and Waupaca. In the role, Diedrick will lead teams at the two critical access hospitals to provide safe, high-quality care.

“I’m honored to serve in this role, working with the incredibly dedicated teams at our hospitals in New London and Waupaca,” said Diedrick.

Diedrick joined ThedaCare in 2018 as System Lab Director.

“Kellie is known for fostering engagement, serving as a mentor and fostering respectful, productive working relationships,” said Dale Gisi, Senior Vice President, ThedaCare Central Region, which includes ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London and Waupaca.

David Corso, who recently served as Vice President of ThedaCare Medical Centers-New London and Waupaca, will continue his leadership with ThedaCare. Officials say he will serve as the Vice President of the new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center – Encircle.