LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will arrive in La Crosse in Thursday for a bus tour with stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
VP Pence is scheduled to meet with CEO and Chairman of 3M, Mike Roman, in Maplewood, Minn. to discuss supply chain issues surrounding the coronavirus.
Afterwards, VP Pence will deliver remarks at a Keep America Great event in St. Paul, Minn.
In January, VP Pence visit Madison to attend the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase.
LATEST STORIES
- Oconto County woman arrested for allegedly abusing children at in-home daycare
- Scandinavia man, registered sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography
- Gov. Evers authorizes Wisconsin to join lawsuit challenging border wall funding
- Vice President Pence, Second Lady to visit Wisconsin, Minnesota on Thursday
- New legislation gives farmers more protection from weather