Victim has purse stolen from car, credit cards used at Grand Chute Walmart

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Fox Crossing Police Department are hoping the public can help identify a person involved in a case involving the fraudulent use of credit cards.

The Fox Crossing Police Department posted on its Facebook about a recent theft that happened on May 29. Officials say that a car’s window was smashed at Fritse Park and a purse was stolen.

The incident happened around 6 p.m.

Then the victim’s credit cards were reportedly used at the Grand Chute Walmart. Authorities described the use of the credit cards as ‘fraudulent’. No details on how much was charged on the credit cards or what was purchased.

Anyone who has information about the incident or can identify the person in the photos is asked to call 920-720-7109. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.