GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Oconto County have identified the 43-year-old man that suffered fatal injuries from a crash on Wednesday, July 26.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the victim of the crash was identified as Shawn Luther from Bonduel.

On July 26, shortly after 9:15 p.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 22 and County Highway P in Gillett.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a car, driven by an 18-year-old man from Krakow, was heading northbound on US 22 and was reportedly passing a semi in the other lane of traffic when it smashed into a motorcycle head-on.

Luther reportedly died at the scene of the crash, while the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The 37-year-old driver of the semi was unharmed.

No additional details were provided.