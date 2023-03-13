GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay have identified the person that was found dead in the East River on Saturday morning in the City of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 47-year-old Dennis Doxtater from Green Bay was found dead after a passerby reported to have seen a backpack next to a hole in the ice by the foot bridge along the East River.

Initial investigations say that there is no indication of foul play and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy.

This all took place along the East River Trail near the 1400 block of East Walnut Street on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

No additional details were provided.