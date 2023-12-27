APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided the identity of the victim of a homicide that took place on Appleton’s South Walnut Street on Christmas Eve.

According to the Appleton Police Department, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee.

Authorities also reiterated that “this is a very active and ongoing investigation,” and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street around 2:05 a.m. on December 24 after reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that Dodson had been shot. Medical aid was provided at the scene, and Dodson was taken to a local hospital where he would later die due to his injuries.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5540, through Appleton PD’s website, or through email at APDTips@appleton.org.