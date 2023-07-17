MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Marinette County on the Wisconsin/Michigan border has been identified.

In a release, the Marinette Police Department identified the man as 48-year-old David Joseph Fournier from Menominee Michigan.

The fatal incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning after a vehicle hit Fournier while he was riding his bike on the Highway 41 Interstate Bridge.

Fournier was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was identified and the suspect vehicle has been located.

No other information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.