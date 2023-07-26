WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Wausau are continuing an investigation into a drowning incident after a body was reportedly found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday.

A release from the Wausau Police Department states that officers and fire personnel responded to an area south of Big Bull Falls Park in downtown Wausau around 5 p.m. on July 25.

After being called to the area in the Wisconsin River, a water rescue was performed by fire personnel and efforts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

Officers have identified the victim as 55-year-old Tammy Miller of Wausau.

Authorities say the official cause of death is pending and an autopsy is scheduled for July 26. It was noted that foul play is not suspected and that based on witness statements, Miller was reportedly swimming in the river and alcohol use may have played a factor.

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.