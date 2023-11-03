CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Waupaca County have provided an update on the deadly incident on October 28 where a driver hit a pedestrian who was helping another driver on CTH W.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian who died at the scene has been identified as 77-year-old Gerald Pagel of New London.

The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday on CTH W near Brehmer Road in Caledonia.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle hit Pagel who was helping another driver on CTH W.

It was reported that the vehicle left the scene but was found a ‘short time later.’ The driver was subsequently taken into custody, and authorities believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by authorities and the incident remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.