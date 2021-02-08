Victim of fatal shooting was UW-Whitewater graduate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The victim of a fatal shooting in Milwaukee over the weekend was a fraternity member and homecoming king at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Police identified the man who was killed near downtown Milwaukee Saturday as 22-year-old Purcell Pearson.

Friends say Pearson was a beloved member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and graduated from Whitewater in May 2020.

Pearson was president of his fraternity’s Zeta Iota chapter and campus homecoming king in 2019.

In surveillance video, Pearson can be seen holding onto the driver’s side of a minivan, as it swerves the wrong way down the street.

Police say someone in the van fired the shots that killed Pearson.

