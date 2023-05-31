AMBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities provided more information, including the identities of those involved, on a shooting in Marinette County.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 8 p.m., deputies responded to W7077 Barker Road in the Town of Amberg for a report of a shooting. Authorities say that when authorities arrived, William Freed was dead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He reportedly had a gunshot wound, and deputies took Lori Freed, William’s wife, into custody. She was taken into custody on homicide-related charges.

Authorities mentioned that there were no other people present at the residence. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

A final charging determination will reportedly be made once the investigation is concluded. Lori has not been charged at this time.