SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a 26-year-old Sheboygan man who was reported missing on May 30 has been recovered in Sheboygan’s harbor.

According to a release, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 10, the Sheboygan Police were notified of the discovery.

Officers were then able to confirm the identity of the victim as the man who went missing in late May.

On the evening of June 1, it was reported that the search had been discontinued.

The incident is currently under investigation, however, there is no indication of suspicious or criminal behavior and investigators believe the death is the result of accidental circumstances.

