Victim, suspect in fatal Ashwaubenon hit and run identified

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety has identified the victim of a hit and run early this week as well as the suspect who was taken into custody.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of westbound Highway 172 and Entertainment Drive for a person walking in traffic shortly before 10:45 p.m.

While officers were responding, several calls were received that there was a man lying on the ground and not moving.

When crews arrived on scene on Highway 172 west of the entrance to the casino, they say they found the man, 42-year-old Elliot Cooper of Oneida, dead. He appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says that, with the assistance of the public, the vehicle and suspect involved were located in Brookfield.

The suspect, 63-year-old John Parnon, is in custody in the Waukesha County Jail. Charges of hit and run causing death have been forwarded to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

