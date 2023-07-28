GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Lake County have identified the 37-year-old man that drowned in Big Green Lake on July 20.

According to Communications Officer Adam Quade, the man that drowned is identified as Simil Sebastian from Sun Prairie.

Authorities received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. on July 20 for a possible boater who may have drowned. Extensive searches were immediately initiated but were suspended due to darkness.

On July 21, shortly before 4:45 p.m., authorities recovered the body of Sebastian.