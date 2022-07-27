EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims in the crash that occurred on Heritage Lake Road on July 19, which left one dead.

Deputies say that Timothy V. Corn, a 37-year-old from Neopit, was the man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The surviving victim has been identified as Emelio R. Rodriguez, a 25-year-old man from Shawano.

According to a release, when a deputy arrived he noticed Rodriguez lying on the road next to a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. When the Egg Harbor Fire Department extinguished the vehicle, they found Corn deceased inside.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information has been released.

