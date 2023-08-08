Waushara County, Wis. (WFRV) – The victims of two recent drowning incidents that took place on the same day in Waushara County have been identified by authorities.

In a release from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Officials were made aware of an incident in which a man entered and went under the water at Long Lake in Springwater in an attempt to swim to shore from a boat.

The subject, identified as 44-year-old Randall J. Schneider from Sheboygan, was found and life-saving measures were unsuccessfully attempted.

The Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Schneider dead at the scene.

Later that same day, at 7:08 p.m., deputies responded to another report of someone entering and going under the water. This time the victim entered the water from a boat on Silver Lake in Marion.

Dive teams from Wautoma, Neshkoro, and Princeton all responded to assist in finding the suspect.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Moises Pineda-Linares from Kaukauna, was later found the next day and pronounced dead by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is currently available.