LAMARTINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released the names of the 19-year-old woman and the 64-year-old man that died after a fatal head-on collision in Fond du Lac County on Thursday afternoon.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has identified Grace Starlight Cruis Thull, 19, and Gary W. Wustrack, 64, as the two that sustained fatal injuries.

Deputies are still investigating this crash, and no additional details will be provided at this time.

