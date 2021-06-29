Victims of structure fire in Ledgeview are making plans for the future

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) The victims of a structure fire in Ledgeview are making plans for the future. Kris Schuller reports both the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope United Methodist Church are laying out their plans to rebuild.

On the southside of Dickinson Road, the burned out remains of a building – housing a church and a restaurant. Both gutted in this fire in Ledgeview last Friday night.

“We’re going to move on, we’re going to rebuild and we’ll make it better,” said Greg DeCleene.

DeCleene owns the Chicago Street Pub and Tuesday morning was on the site. Sad, yet so thankful, no one was injured by the flames.

“It’s nothing you can control, so you move on and that’s what we’re going to do,” DeCleene said.

And so inspired by the support directed his way.

“The number of texts I received all night Friday night into Saturday, Sunday, it’s off the charts,” said DeCleene.

The cause of this fire has been officially ruled as undetermined because of the damage it created.

“We are definitely going to rebuild,” said Katy Gertz.

Gertz is a board member for New Hope United Methodist Church, a congregation now searching for temporary space until they establish a new permanent home, hopefully somewhere in De Pere.

“We are in desperate search right now for a location, whether it’s land or another building to rent,” Gertz said.

To help, the church is asking for donations, establishing paths to give online and Gertz says people are responding.

“The outpouring from the community has been amazing and, in some ways, overwhelmingly so,” she said.

“You got to stay positive, it’s the Lord, it’s in his hands, so stay positive,” DeCleene said.

And for DeCleene that means making plans to reopen nearby – within 6 to 8 months.

“We’re going to the other side of the parking lot and we’re going to put up a Chicago Street Pub along with the extra space that we need. We’ll make it, we’ll make it nice – but we’ll never forget,” said DeCleene.

“We know that God is with us through this entire thing,” Gertz said.

If you’d like to help with a donation, GoFundMe sites have been established for Chicago Street Pub and New Hope United Methodist Church.