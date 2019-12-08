Victims of Trestle Trail shooting in 2015 honored through random acts of kindness

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — People in the Fox Cities honored the memory of a young girl killed in the Trestle Trail shooting in Fox Crossing four years ago.

The locally recognized Random Acts of Kindness Day was celebrated throughout Northeast Wisconsin to remember Olivia Stoffel and the other victims: her father Jon Stoffel, and Adam Bentdahl.

St. Paul Elder Services in Kaukauna handed out bouquets of flowers, Saturday to residents as their random act of kindness and to remember Olivia.

“Today’s her 16th birthday, so they were all about random acts of kindness and we came up with a plan this year to make bouquets for $7 to represent her birthday today, and hand out to all the residents to bring some cheer,” says Melissa Kossow, the owner of MK’s Custom Creations.

Olivia’s mother, Erin Stoffel Ullmer, started the locally celebrated day to remember Olivia’s compassion and big heart.

A Facebook group called Olivia’s Heart has kindness cards you can print out from their page to give out to people after doing a random act of kindness.