UPDATE: Preliminary hearing rescheduled to later date

WEDNESDAY, 7/3/19, 10:36 p.m.

James Prokopovitz was in Brown County court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, however it has been rescheduled to a later time.

He will be back in court July 23rd, at 9:30 a.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 9TH 5:25 p.m.

The judge has found probable cause exists and a trial will go on.

Prokopovitz is being held on a $2 million cash bond and Kathryn Friday is being held on a $25,000 bond.

They are both back in court May 22nd.

Victoria Prokopovitz’s husband arrested for her murder

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed James Prokopovitz has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz. He is also facing a perjury charge.

Back in February, Local 5 brought you the background information on the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz, as well as her daughter’s continued efforts to find her mother. To see that story, click the link below.

In addition to James Prokopovitz, his girlfriend, Kathryn Friday was also arrested for obstruction and perjury. Both Prokopovitz and Friday are expected to make their initial appearances in Brown County Court Thursday afternoon.

5/9/2019 9:48 a.m.

The husband of Pittsfield woman, missing for 6 years has been booked into Brown County jail on a charge of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

James Prokopovitz appeared on the Brown County booking sheet this morning,

Victoria Prokopovitz was last seen at 10:00 PM on April 25, 2013, at her home at 5118 Kunish Road in Pittsfield. She was reported missing the next day. Prokopovitz, who was 60 at the time of her disappearance, left behind her purse, ID, money, and cell phone.

It is not known if the arrest of James Prokopovitz is related to his wife’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.