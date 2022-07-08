FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brookfield was arrested on multiple charges after he crashed into a fire truck in Fond du Lac County that was assisting with a separate crash on I-41.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 around 10:40 p.m., a suspected drunk driver rear-ended an Eldorado Fire Department fire truck on I-41. The incident happened near Townline Road.

The fire truck was reportedly parked at the scene of a crash that involved a tractor-trailer. That tractor-trailer had rear-ended a service truck. The crash caused debris to end up in the median, right lane and shoulder.

In the video that was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the left lane is where vehicles traveled while the others were occupied by first responders. The driver appears to be driving relatively slow and ends up hitting the fire truck.

Officials said that the driver did not have any significant injuries. The driver was identified as a 49-year-old man from Brookfield.

He was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.

Slow down, give emergency workers plenty of room, and never drive while intoxicated in order to keep everyone safe on our highways! Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.