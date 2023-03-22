RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office provided more information on a hit-and-run incident that required a WE Energies flagger to be airlifted to a hospital.

Officials say that based on damaged parts at the scene, eye-witness statements and video evidence the suspected vehicle is believed to be a white 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet pick-up truck. It could be a 2500HD or 3500 HD.

The truck will reportedly have damage to the front driver’s side grill/driver’s side headlight assembly as well as damage to the front edge of the hood.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 262-886-2300.

Someone out there knows of a person who drives this type of truck with fresh damage to the grill and hood. You need to come forward, say something, and assist law enforcement so this seriously injured woman, who was simply doing her job, can receive the justice she deserves. Scheriff Schmaling

Authorities also provided video of the suspect video. That video shows a white pickup truck driving down a road.

No additional information was provided.