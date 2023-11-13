(WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin came to the rescue of a buck that was reportedly tangled in some barbed wire for multiple days.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent rescue of a buck that was tangled in barbed wire. The post says that the office was told that there was a buck that was tangled in barbed wire around a tree for the past two days.

When deputies got to the location, an exhausted buck was seen still trying to free himself. The deputies reportedly used some bolt cutters and a Sawzall to free the ‘massive deer’.

The deer then reportedly ran off to ‘live for another day’. No additional information was provided.

A video of the incident was posted from the deputy’s body camera.