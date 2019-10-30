Video doorbells provide extra security on Halloween

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) — As a homeowner, Halloween might be one of the busiest nights your front door ever sees.

Appleton Police say installing a video doorbell and making sure it’s charged properly provides them an extra tool when crimes do occur.

“We’ve had more and more cases that have come up where homeowners have come to us with a video saying hey this just happened or this happened last night.”, says Officer Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department.

Officer Cash notes that video timelines allow police to better follow up with surrounding neighbors and tap into other resources like traffic cameras.

Online apps like Neighbor by Ring allow residents to upload their videos and share them in real time with their neighbors and police.

Police departments such as Appleton’s still ask residents to call in crimes and suspicious behavior before posting any videos directly to department social media pages.