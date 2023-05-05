DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin took a driver and their passenger into custody after the driver was seen on camera driving through multiple fields.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 2 around 8:50 a.m., a deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for a speed violation. The driver of the vehicle allegedly started to flee from the deputy.

Authorities say the vehicle drove through multiple fields in an attempt to escape the deputy. The driver was also allegedly driving recklessly.

Eventually, the vehicle got disabled after leaving a farm pasture, and when the deputy pinned it with his squad car. Both the driver and the occupant were taken into custody.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Cody Murdock, while the passenger was identified as 34-year-old Paula McGowen. The two were reportedly from Reedsburg.

Murdock was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Felony Eluding

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Violation of Probation

McGowen was arrested and taken to jail on the following charges:

Party to a Crime; Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Court records show that neither has been charged for the incident that happened on May 2. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.