FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Winnebago County are looking for four subjects who allegedly entered a Fox Crossing gas station, assaulted the clerk, and left with several stolen products.

According to the Fox Crossing Police Department, four subjects entered the Citgo AV Food Mart in the 900 block of Racine Road on August 27.

An initial investigation revealed that before fleeing the scene with stolen merchandise, one of the subjects allegedly hit the clerk.

Subsequently, the Menasha Police Department assisted Fox Crossing PD with their K9 unit. However, officers were unsuccessful in finding any of the people involved. Officers were able to recover many items of evidence left behind at the gas station.

The people involved were reportedly described as younger males, who were wearing dark clothes and masks.

Officers are describing the investigation as ‘active’ and that detectives are following ‘several leads.’

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Megan Hickey at (920) 720-7109, through the Department’s Facebook, or anonymously through the P3 Winnebago County Crime Stoppers app or by calling (920) 231-8477.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.