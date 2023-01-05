BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Green Bay helped to rescue a deer that fell through the ice on the East River on January 5.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department shared the video of the harrowing rescue on its Facebook page.

When crews arrived at the East River in Bellevue on Thursday morning, they found one deer that had fallen through the ice and was unable to get out.

Dispatching Engine 2, Engine 5, and Battalion 1, authorities say that crews worked together to get the deer out of the water and back to safety.

The full video can be watched here, and no additional details were provided about the incident.