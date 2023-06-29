WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities released body cam footage of Wisconsin police officers rescuing a person trapped inside a vehicle that had traveled off the roadway and into a river.

According to the Watertown Police Department, officers responded to a call around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday regarding a vehicle crashed into the Rock River near Tivoli Island in Watertown.

Both police and fire personnel responded to the scene. and located a 27-year-old male that was still inside the vehicle.

Firefighters had to use equipment to extricate the man from the vehicle before transporting him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was requested to help remove the vehicle from the Rock River.

Eventually, the man admitted to drinking and was ultimately arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, his second offense. In addition, he was arrested for operating after revocation, ignition interlock violation, and other charges pending the conclusion of the investigation.

A search warrant was obtained due to the man refusing an evidentiary chemical test of his blood. Authorities say that clean-up continues around the area, and no other injuries were reported.

No additional details were provided.