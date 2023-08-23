HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspects involved in a damaged ATM incident that possibly could be related to the “Hook & Chain Gang”.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released video of the incident involving two suspects who allegedly tried to steal from a financial institution on August 22. The video shows a white truck, which has since been recovered by law enforcement, approaching what appears to be the ATM.

Two people then get out of the vehicle and allegedly try to break into the ATM. One of the tools used by one of the suspects looks like a crowbar. The two suspects are covering their faces with hoods and masks.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is believed to be related to the “Hook & Chain Gang” which has allegedly been hitting ATMs across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-4227. No additional information was provided.