Video: Person tries to enter vehicle, De Pere PD looking to ID

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the community’s help in trying to identify a person or a vehicle captured on video that is reportedly involved in a theft case.
The De Pere Police Department posted video of a person that appears to try to enter a locked vehicle. The video also captures a vehicle that authorities are looking to identify.
In the video, a person walks up to the driver’s side of a car and apparently tries to open the door. The person does not enter the vehicle, as the door did not open.
In later parts of the video, footage of a different vehicle driving is captured.
Authorities did not say if anything was stolen, but the De Pere Police Department is looking to identify the person or the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4080 ext #1271.
