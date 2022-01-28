Video: Person tries to enter vehicle, De Pere PD looking to ID

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the community’s help in trying to identify a person or a vehicle captured on video that is reportedly involved in a theft case.

The De Pere Police Department posted video of a person that appears to try to enter a locked vehicle. The video also captures a vehicle that authorities are looking to identify.

In the video, a person walks up to the driver’s side of a car and apparently tries to open the door. The person does not enter the vehicle, as the door did not open.

In later parts of the video, footage of a different vehicle driving is captured.

Authorities did not say if anything was stolen, but the De Pere Police Department is looking to identify the person or the vehicle.

  • Photo/video courtesy of De Pere Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4080 ext #1271.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

