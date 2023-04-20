REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s not common but not totally unheard of occurrence in the Upper Peninsula. For many, a moose sighting is a rare treat, as long as you keep your distance. On Tuesday night, a pair of moose could be seen feeding near M-95 in Republic.

The moose were out grazing on whatever food they could find following a week of warmer temperatures melted much of the winter snowpack.

If you happen to spot a moose, the Department of Natural Resources requests that you report sightings. You can do that here.

In 2022, the DNR issued a cautionary advisory after numerous moose were hit by vehicles.

“Many people driving in the U.P. see moose and many people stop to look and take pictures, especially during the summer travel season,” John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources deputy public information officer said. “Folks doing this need to remember to pull safely off onto the shoulder of the road, watch for passing traffic and keep a safe distance from these wild animals.”

Moose are native to Michigan, but their populations have gone through some changes over the years. You can learn more through the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) here.