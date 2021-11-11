GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Video released of Denmark Saloon robbery, Sheriff wants to talk to anyone who was there

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking to talk to anyone who was Denmark Saloon on Nov. 6, after video showed people breaking into the establishment after they closed.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that Denmark Saloon was robbed in the early morning hours of Nov. 7 after the business was closed. Authorities would like to talk to anyone who was at Denmark Saloon on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The clocks did move back due to daylight savings time, so no exact time was provided as to when the robbery happened. In the video, there are three suspects. One of them was wearing a distinctive coat with what appears to be outdoor-themed objects on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

