GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay worked to extinguish a fire in a parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded and found what appears to be a lawnmower fully engulfed in flames on the 1200 block of Lore Lane in the City of Green Bay.

Video captured by an eyewitness shows that a vehicle is right next to the fully engulfed lawnmower, and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

