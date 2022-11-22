(WFRV) – A close call happened on a Wisconsin roadway after a vehicle just missed a Wisconsin State Trooper.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a motorist lost control of their vehicle and nearly high a squad car.

Officials wanted to remind motorists that as temperatures drop, there’s a greater chance of losing control of the vehicle. In the post, drivers were told that speeds must be adjusted accordingly.

The following tips were also provided:

Don’t use cruise control on wet roads

Slow to reasonable speeds

Eliminate distractions

There was no information on if there were any injuries from the incident.