(WFRV) – A close call happened on a Wisconsin roadway after a vehicle just missed a Wisconsin State Trooper.
The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a motorist lost control of their vehicle and nearly high a squad car.
Officials wanted to remind motorists that as temperatures drop, there’s a greater chance of losing control of the vehicle. In the post, drivers were told that speeds must be adjusted accordingly.
The following tips were also provided:
- Don’t use cruise control on wet roads
- Slow to reasonable speeds
- Eliminate distractions
There was no information on if there were any injuries from the incident.