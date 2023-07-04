STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sturgeon Bay Police Department released body cam footage that showed the brave actions of an officer who was able to save some cows from a barn fire.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page about an officer who rescued three cows trapped in a barn fire. On June 25 around 5:50 a.m., the officer reportedly saw black smoke coming from a barn.

This is when the officer responded to the fire and was able to rescue three cows trapped within the fire. In the video, the officer goes to a gate and opens it which is able to free the cows.

Authorities said that everyone was safe.

No additional information was provided.