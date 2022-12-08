KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody after leading law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin on a high-speed pursuit following an alleged theft at a local Walmart.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place around 3:50 p.m. on December 7 after a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was allegedly just involved in a theft at a Walmart.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly claimed to not have any ID, and as the deputy returned to his squad car, the vehicle took off at a ‘high rate of speed,’ beginning a roughly 9-minute pursuit.

Near the end of the pursuit, deputies say that the Pleasant Prairie Police Department used a tire deflation device on the vehicle near CTH WG on I-94 north.

Authorities say that the woman driver and a man were taken into custody without incident after the pursuit had ended, and were taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

The driver had three felony warrants, and ‘other open cases,’ deputies say. The man who was with her had an open misdemeanor case and was reportedly ordered to not have any contact with the woman he was with at the time.

Deputies report that stolen Walmart merchandise as well as drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

The full video of the incident can be watched here.