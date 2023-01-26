PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by an oncoming driver in southeastern Wisconsin during snowy weather.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department shared the video of the incident on its Facebook page, which shows the squad car being hit while the oncoming driver attempted to pass another vehicle.

Officers say the incident happened when the officer was responding to a disturbance call on Wednesday morning.

In the video, you can see the officer turning at the last moment to avoid a head-on collision.

The squad sustained ‘significant damage’ and the officer was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries, authorities say. The other driver was not injured.

This is a reminder to yield for emergency vehicles and give yourself enough room to stop in bad weather. Pleasant Prairie Police Department

No additional information about the incident was provided.